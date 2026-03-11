SGRY: ADJUSTED EBITDA FELL SHY OF MANAGEMENT'S GUIDED PROJECTIONS -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP INVESTIGATES

News provided byLevi & Korsinsky, LLP
Mar 11, 2026, 09:00 ET
Surgery Partners reported AN Adjusted EBITDA decline of 4.2% in Q4 following projections for continued expanding margins -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP investigates potential securities law violations
NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) investors lost money after the Company's Q4 2025 earnings revealed a significant gap between the adjusted figures management highlighted and the Company's GAAP financial results. Shareholders who suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
Last quarter, Surgery Partners emphasized its Adjusted EBITDA of $136.4 million for Q3 2025, representing what CEO Eric Evans called "6.1% growth over the prior year and a margin of 16.6%." The adjusted figures were used to support forward guidance and management's repeated claims of "margin expansion" -- yet SGRY shares dropped sharply when the Company announced that Q4 exhibited an Adjusted EBITDA decline of 4.2%, resulting in a shortfall against management's prior guidance.
