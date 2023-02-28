Shadow-Soft Joins Curiosity Lab as Startup Program Partner to Support Ecosystem in Modernizing Infrastructure, Applications and Rapid Scaling

The company provides startups with strategy consultation as they mature within the Curiosity Lab

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced that Shadow-Soft has joined the Curiosity Lab as a Startup Program partner, providing additional resources for startups in the lab's incubation program. Shadow-Soft specializes in helping companies modernize their infrastructure and applications with containers, Kubernetes and the cloud for scale, speed and cost.

Peachtree Corners, Georgia is a vibrant municipality that’s home to more than 40,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world’s most disruptive technology companies. Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Peachtree Corners)

"As an Atlanta technology leader, we are always looking to support companies as they grow and scale. We use proven methodologies to make sure people know where to start, identify a clear path forward and understand what open-source tools to use so they can start small, think big and act fast," said Shadow-Soft Vice President Nick Marcarelli. "This aligns perfectly with companies at Curiosity Lab as they begin to grow their businesses. At times it can be overwhelming for growing companies to build a stable, reliable and secure environment. We can provide the architectural insights and engineering knowledge necessary to scale with ease."

Shadow-Soft is offering free 30 and 60-minute consultations with their team of experts to aid Curiosity Lab startup leaders in three separate areas: creating a technology blueprint to bring ideas to life, building rapid software development prototypes and constructing a technology infrastructure to scale on demand.

"Adding Shadow-Soft to the Curiosity Lab adds an immensely valuable tool to offer our startups – complementing the opportunity they have to collaborate with some of the top technology brands in the world," said Curiosity Lab Executive Director Brandon Branham. "One of the largest challenges startups face is scaling rapidly. When the time comes, startups will often need executive guidance when it comes to scaling their company correctly, quickly and in an affordable way. Shadow-Soft will be able to coach our startups from the beginning of their journey to their peak growth to ensure they have long-term success. We are looking forward to seeing Shadow-Soft work with our startups in 2023."

Find out more about the Curiosity Lab's startup programs and Shadow-Soft's startup program offerings at www.curiositylabptc.com/startups/.

About Shadow-Soft

Shadow-Soft is an award-winning Kubernetes systems integrator, specializing in helping organizations adopt and optimize the use of open-source technologies. With a team of experienced, certified consultants, and proprietary Kubernetes methodologies, Shadow-Soft is the partner of choice for "high velocity" data companies such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, and finance looking to leverage their legacy infrastructures and applications to Make Optimal Possible©. For more information, visit https://shadow-soft.com.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

