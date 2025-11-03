Shaggy to Perform on the Jennie-O Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Float

The JENNIE-O® turkey brand — a category leader and one of the top turkey brands in the United States* — will once again display its dazzling float in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For its sixth consecutive year, the Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float will entertain Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® attendees and millions of viewers nationwide on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 27.

Shaggy, a multi-award-winning songwriter, producer and hitmaker, is set to perform a mashup of his most iconic songs on the Jennie-O float this Thanksgiving.

For its sixth consecutive year, the Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float will entertain Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® attendees and millions of viewers nationwide on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 27. Jennie-O Turkey Store (PRNewsfoto/Jennie-O Turkey Store)

"I'm excited to bring some island vibes to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® atop the Jennie-O float," said Shaggy. "It's my first time taking part, and I'm looking forward to kicking off the holiday season with great music and good energy for all the fans out there and tuning in from home."

Spanning an impressive 36 feet in length, 25 feet wide and standing 24 feet tall, The Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O made its dazzling debut in 2020. Adorned in the brand's signature gold and green, the float sparkles with more than 200 pounds of glitter, capturing the festive spirit in every detail.

The turkey's tail feathers span 25 feet across and rise two stories high, crafted from enough steel tubing to cover the length of a regulation football field. These towering feathers aren't just for show — they're engineered to release bursts of confetti during the Parade.

Crowning the spectacle is the motion-activated top hat that reveals a delightful surprise: baby turkeys, known as poults, pop out to greet the crowd. This larger-than-life float is a must-see in this year's Parade.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our sixth consecutive year in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager of the JENNIE-O® brand. "This season is always a special one for us, and teaming up with legendary artist Shaggy will bring an exciting new twist to our beloved float. The Big Turkey Spectacular will be unforgettable yet again this year!"

Audiences nationwide can watch the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade only on the official telecast on NBC and Peacock, broadcast starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade. For more information, visit macys.com/parade.

This holiday season, the JENNIE-O® brand is also celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that define the American Thanksgiving table through an all-new campaign: Jennie-O Thanksgiving Roots and Recipes, which spotlights how family heritage influences Thanksgiving celebrations across the country through food and shared traditions. In a first-of-its-kind report, the brand explores how culture influences American Thanksgiving celebrations, thanks to survey results of 5,000 American consumers.

And finally, throughout November, Jennie-O consumer engagement experts will be on hand to help alleviate stress around holiday meal planning at the company's 1-800-TURKEYS hotline and through live chat on the Jennie-O website. Whether helping seasoned chefs or first-time hosts, the service has become a trusted Thanksgiving lifeline, preventing common cooking disasters and ensuring memorable holiday meals. Turkey preparation specialists will address inquiries ranging from roasting techniques to incorporating cultural flavors and spices into traditional preparations.

About the JENNIE-O® Brand

For over 80 years, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, JENNIE-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. The company provides a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter, Jennifer, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

About Shaggy

Born Orville Richard Burrell and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Shaggy got his start as an MC in New York City's burgeoning dancehall scene soon after moving to Brooklyn in his teens. Not long after serving four years in the U.S. Marines (including two tours of duty in the Middle East as part of Operation Desert Storm), he inked his first record deal and quickly scored a global crossover smash with "Oh Carolina." Throughout the following decade, he further established himself as one of the most influential reggae/dancehall artists propelled by the immense popularity of albums such as his 1995 breakthrough "Boombastic" and the multi-platinum sensation "Hot Shot" in 2000. His next studio album, Lottery, is slated for release in spring 2026 on VP Records/Ranch Entertainment with the new single, "Boom Body," featuring Akon and Aidonia, out Nov. 14, 2025, and available now for pre-save HERE. As the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history, Shaggy, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has sold more than 40 million album units to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and seven albums on the Billboard 200 (including four in the top 40). He has received two Grammy Awards and is among the top three streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Since 1924, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation