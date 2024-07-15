Shahab Elmi Named CEO of the Year 2024 by San Diego Business Journal

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading health and wellness company, is thrilled to announce that its founder and CEO, Shahab Elmi, has been honored as the CEO of the Year 2024 by the San Diego Business Journal. This prestigious award recognizes Elmi's exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to enhancing global health through innovative, high-quality nutritional products.

Since founding Cymbiotika in 2018, Elmi has been at the forefront of addressing the widespread issue of low-quality supplements in the market. His extensive experience at AT&T provided the foundation for his success in the competitive entrepreneurial landscape, driven by a mission to deliver science-backed, efficacious nutritional products.

Under Elmi's dynamic leadership, Cymbiotika has achieved significant milestones, including being named a winner of the Inc 5000 twice and Elmi individually receiving EY's Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2023. His visionary approach has propelled the company to new heights, demonstrated by a remarkable 1155% growth in revenue over the last three years.

Elmi's commitment to a people-first leadership philosophy has been instrumental in Cymbiotika's growth. By fostering a collaborative and innovative team environment, Elmi ensures that each team member is empowered to contribute to the company's success. Our team's diversity, composed of individuals from various cultural backgrounds, is viewed as a strength, and Elmi actively promotes internal talent development and cross-functional learning.

One of the standout practices under Elmi's leadership is the transition of over 15 employees from the fulfillment center and customer experience teams to different roles within the company. This dedication to internal growth highlights our commitment to empowering employees and fostering their career advancement.

"This award from SDBJ signifies a milestone in our company's story. It's a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and the trust our customers place in us," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "Being named CEO of the Year encourages us to continue our pursuit of visionary leadership and exceptional performance. I'm humbled by this recognition and achievement; we are inspired to continue striving for excellence in all we do."

Looking forward, Cymbiotika is set to move to a new 70,000-square-foot headquarters in late 2024. This new office, featuring a connected fulfillment center, symbolizes our commitment to unity and collaboration. The move aims to streamline internal processes and support the continued expansion of our team.

Elmi's dedication extends beyond the professional realm into significant philanthropic efforts. He supports numerous non-profits, including Helping Hands for Afghans, Feeding America, Surfrider San Diego, and Animal Pad. His commitment to environmental sustainability is evident through initiatives such as generous donations to Coral Gardeners and planting numerous trees in downtown San Diego. Additionally, Cymbiotika has implemented sustainable practices in our shipping supplies, reducing our carbon footprint and reinforcing our commitment to environmental stewardship.

Through his multifaceted contributions, Shahab Elmi exemplifies a profound commitment to both his industry and the community. Serving on DASH Radio, Bomani, and Product Society boards, he leverages his extensive expertise to drive positive change. His leadership and philanthropic efforts highlight a genuine dedication to creating meaningful impact on both a local and global scale.

The entire Cymbiotika team celebrates Shahab Elmi's recognition as CEO of the Year 2024, acknowledging his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to our mission. We look forward to continuing our journey under his guidance, driven by a shared vision of enhancing global health and fostering a culture of innovation and community engagement.

About Cymbiotika: Cymbiotika is a leading health and wellness brand dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative supplements that support optimal health. Founded in 2018, It is committed to using only the highest-quality ingredients to deliver products that are effective, safe, and sustainable. With a focus on transparency and integrity, Cymbiotika is redefining the standards for health supplements.

SOURCE Cymbiotika