Shake Shack Begins Nationwide Delivery With Grubhub

"As we begin our integrated partnership with Grubhub, we're focused on creating the best delivery experience for both our restaurant operators and our guests," stated Randy Garutti, chief executive officer of Shake Shack . "We're committed to being an accessible omnichannel business, giving our guests the chance to experience Shake Shack whenever they want it, with convenience and ease. We're excited to launch this partnership nationwide and begin our marketing efforts together across the country."

After various pilots, Shake Shack chose Grubhub as its exclusive integrated national delivery and marketing partner. Delivery on Grubhub is now available at nearly all Shake Shack locations nationwide and other elements of the partnership will be launching throughout 2020. With Grubhub's "Just in Time" technology, pickups by drivers will be timed to the moment an order is ready, resulting in faster delivery, fresher food and a better guest experience. Shake Shack will also benefit from Grubhub's enterprise support team, with dedicated resources for both customer and operations support. In addition to leveraging the expansive diner base of Grubhub's marketplace, the relationship will also leverage a unique data-sharing partnership, allowing both Shake Shack and Grubhub to reward loyal diners with special experiences and promotions throughout the year.

"We've been able to build out a deeply-integrated and robust partnership that positively impacts all parties, including the restaurant and our diners," said Matt Maloney, founder and chief executive officer at Grubhub. "Shake Shack is an exciting addition to our growing number of restaurants, and we know diners will be eager to order their favorites for delivery. With the power of both brands, we're confident in our execution ahead and the large opportunity that this partnership represents for both Shake Shack guests and our diners. "

To celebrate the launch, now through November 17th, diners can order their favorites with free delivery on all Shake Shack orders. Next month, Shake Shack and Grubhub will also be partnering to bring diners in the Houston area an exclusive, invite-only music and culinary experience. Diners can now find a nearby Shake Shack for delivery through Grubhub online or on the Grubhub app.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 140,000 restaurant partners in over 2,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) is a modern day "roadside" burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 260 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 85 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

*More details about this promotion can be found here .

