Shake Up The Holidays With Hard Rock Cafe's® Winter White Shake And Exclusive Merchandise

In addition to the Winter White Shake, the Hard Rock Holiday Dessert Menu features two limited-time offerings – the Bananas Foster Sundae, which includes buttery pound cake, vanilla ice cream, Myers' rum-infused bananas foster sauce, whipped cream and toasted walnuts, and the Espresso Martini made with Grey Goose Vodka, Kahlúa® and fresh brewed espresso served chilled and frothy. Guests can also order classic desserts such as the New York Cheesecake, Hot Fudge Brownie and Homemade Apple Cobbler.

"Between hosting guests and running from party to party, we know the holiday season can get busy," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "That's why Hard Rock Cafe, is inviting guests to take a break from the hustle and bustle and stop by to indulge in our Winter White Shake or another delicious holiday dessert on our holiday menu. This year, we encourage guests to sit down and spend quality time with their loved ones, while leaving the food preparation to us."

Participating Rock Shops® are featuring a limited-edition holiday classic tee and Hard Rock holiday throw blanket. Guests will also be able to pick up something for everyone of their list with holiday merchandise and special offers throughout the season by visiting the online Rock Shop at https://shop.hardrock.com.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe this holiday season can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

