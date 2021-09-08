Shaken Not Stirred: Smirnoff™ Vodka Reveals 'There's a Spy in Everyone' as an Official Partner of No Time To Die

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Shaken not stirred." Viewers have seen James Bond drink his famous Smirnoff vodka martini from the very first Bond film, Dr. No (1962). In Goldfinger (1964), James Bond first requests a 'martini, shaken not stirred' whilst on Auric Goldfinger's private jet. Nearly 60 years later, Smirnoff No. 21 – the original vodka mixed in 007's martini in Dr. No – will be featured during a key scene in No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond film, in cinemas from September 30, 2021.

Starting today in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia, Smirnoff vodka will launch its "There's a Spy in Everyone" campaign to celebrate the upcoming release of No Time To Die. The new creative will consist of three spots that highlight how everyday people can use their inner spy to solve unique sets of circumstances while enjoying a Smirnoff No. 21 martini. The campaign is supported globally across TV, VOD, Digital, Social and PR, and, in select markets, shoppers will have the opportunity to win Bond themed prizes.

"To have Smirnoff No. 21 make its return in No Time To Die as an Official Partner is a testament to the brand's ability to thrive and grow," said Sarah Shimmons, Smirnoff Global Marketing Director. "From the brand's beginnings in Russia more than 155 years ago to being at the forefront of the 1950's U.S. cocktail revolution - Smirnoff is the world's number one vodka for everyone, everywhere. To be featured in the 'shaken not stirred' scene in the new James Bond film is the next chapter in our incredible brand journey."

No Time To Die will be released in cinemas from September 30, 2021 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S. on October 8 from Metro Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) via their United Artist Releasing banner.

As part of the partnership, Smirnoff will re-establish 007's signature martini for Bond fans to responsibly enjoy in celebration of No Time To Die.

SMIRNOFF 007 VODKA MARTINI

INGREDIENTS:

50ml Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

12.5ml Dry Vermouth (15%)

Lemon Zest

METHOD:

Add ice and ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Shake as desired.

Strain into a martini glass and garnish with the zest of a lemon.

NOTE TO EDITORS

ABOUT NO TIME TO DIE

No Time To Die is the official title of the 25th James Bond adventure. The film — from Albert R. Broccoli's EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), and Universal Pictures International — is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

ABOUT EON PRODUCTIONS

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. For more information, visit www.007.com.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

About Universal Pictures International

Universal Pictures International (UPI) is the international marketing and distribution division for Universal Pictures. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Russia, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and China (including Hong Kong SAR), UPI directly markets and distributes movies through its own offices, creating local campaigns and release strategies. In other parts of the world, UPI partners with Warner Bros, with Paramount through United International Pictures (UIP), and with Sony, either directly or through UIP, to distribute its films. Universal Pictures is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About United Artists

United Artists Releasing, a joint venture between Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and Annapurna Pictures (Annapurna), is a U.S. theatrical releasing company. Built upon the legacy of the iconic United Artists motion picture studio, the joint venture provides a home where filmmakers are supported by thoughtful approaches to marketing, publicity and distribution. United Artists Releasing offers content creators an alternative distribution option outside of the studio system and supports Annapurna and MGM's film slates as well as the films of third-party filmmakers.

About Smirnoff

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options across vodka and ready to drink beverages. Current offerings include the world's number-one selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and ready-to-drink portfolio.

From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

The Smirnoff brand traces its vodka heritage back to 19th century Russia and is now enjoyed in over 130 countries worldwide.

Visit www.smirnoff.com for more information, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook. Please drink responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

