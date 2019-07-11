Shaki Moorthy joins MTX as VP of Integrations/Analytics to Lead Mulesoft Practice Efforts

FRISCO, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group, Inc is excited to announce the addition of Shaki Moorthy as their VP of Integrations/Analytics to lead their Mulesoft practice efforts from the front.

Shaki specializes in building and leading Salesforce Integration and Analytics teams. She comes with over 24 yrs of Industry experience in Consulting Practice. Shaki's extensive knowledge and expertise on varied integration platforms - particularly MuleSoft - and her strong alliances within the Salesforce ecosystem, is of strategic importance for MTX.

"We are extremely excited to have Shaki lead Integration and Analytics at MTX, especially with Mulesoft, Einstein Analytics and Tableau. Shaki's in-depth knowledge and core expertise in these areas will help us to strategically align ourselves with Salesforce and its long term strategy," said MTX Founder and CEO, Das Nobel.

Prior to joining MTX, Shaki was the global practice lead for MuleSoft and Salesforce Einstein at Appirio- Wipro, while she also led the global MuleSoft delivery team.

"I believe investing in people. And I'm excited to be part of MTX because of our CEO, Das Nobel's leadership style and his vision for this company. Das identifies established and emerging leaders and brings them to the MTX family, where the core values are centered around investing in People, Client Satisfaction and Fun Culture," Shaki said.

Shaki is a certified Salesforce consultant with over 10 years experience on the Salesforce Platform. She's also a 5x Dreamforce and 3x Salesforce World Tour and Atlanta MuleSoft Connect event speaker.

"I'm very excited to welcome Shaki to the MTX Family. Analytics and Integration are two growth segments that are strategically crucial to us as we push forward on our 2025 Billion Vision & I strongly believe that Shaki is the best-suited to lead MTX in both these areas. I look forward to working closely with Shaki in our quest to establish MTX as the go to partner in these verticals & beyond," said Gaurav Kheterpal, CTO, MTX

