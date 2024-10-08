Shakira calls on Hispanic youth to learn how to code and join the computer science movement during Hispanic Heritage Month

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code.org announced today a new partnership with Amazon and Grammy award-winning recording artist and global humanitarian Shakira, through her foundation, Fundación Pies Descalzos , to expand access to computer science education for Spanish-speaking students around the globe. This partnership leverages Shakira's star power to raise awareness around the importance of computer science education for Spanish and Latin American students to prepare them for success in an increasingly tech-first workforce and world.

Shakira Joins Forces with Code.org and Amazon to Expand Computer Science Education for Hispanic Youth

"Computer science is about more than just coding; it's about teaching students the problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking skills that are essential in today's digitally-driven world," said Hadi Partovi, CEO and co-founder of Code.org. "Collaborating with Shakira to expand access to computer science education for Hispanic students worldwide is a critical part of our mission to prepare all students to thrive in the future workforce."

Shakira has been a long-time advocate for advancing equity in education through Fundación Pies Descalzos, a non-profit organization she founded which is dedicated to addressing the educational needs of students in Colombia and across Latin America through sustainable infrastructure, teacher training, and curricular innovation. To date, the Foundation has supported more than 224,000 children of different backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultural traditions in Colombia providing a protective space for learning as well as serving as a transformative social engine for communities.

Shakira shared, "I'm happy to partner once again with Code.org to be part of highlighting both the importance of computer science learning and its different applications including in the world of music creation; and to contribute in helping Hispanic students gain access to a field that has gained major relevance in today's industries and will only continue to do so."

To celebrate the partnership, Shakira has donated use of her top Spanish-language hits including "Amarillo" and "Chantaje" in Music Lab , the popular platform from Code.org and Amazon where students can learn to code through interactive music composition featuring chart-topping hits from artists around the globe.

Thanks to a donation by Amazon's Future Engineer program, Code.org and Fundación Pies Descalzos kicked-off the partnership with the first of a series of computer science teacher training workshops in September 2024, in Barranquilla, Colombia. A total of 25 teachers from public schools managed by Fundación Pies Descalzos in Barranquilla and Cartagena participated, impacting nearly 2,400 students across both cities.

The workshops are designed to equip teachers with the tools and pedagogy needed to introduce elementary-age students to foundational computer science concepts. Teacher trainings hosted by Code.org and Fundación Pies Descalzos will continue through 2025, starting in February with the training of an additional 100 teachers. The project seeks to enrich and enhance student skills in language, mathematics, and computer programming by improving pedagogical practices and student learning practices in the STEM sciences, thus helping close the gap in education for communities in need.

"At Amazon, we believe access to high-quality computer science education is crucial for preparing all students, especially those from underrepresented communities, to thrive in the digital economy," said Victor Reinoso, global director of Amazon's philanthropic education initiatives. "We're proud to partner with Code.org, Shakira and Fundación Pies Descalzos to expand opportunities for Hispanic students to learn coding and computational thinking skills. Through this collaboration, we can help unlock the potential of the next generation of innovators and empower Hispanic youth with the tech skills needed for future success."

In the last year, Code.org has expanded access to computer science education for 1 million students and 50,000 teachers across Spain and Latin America. In Colombia alone, Code.org has supported more than 746,000 students and 22,000 teachers since 2014 to advance the teaching and learning of computer science. Each year, students across Spain and Latin America participate in the annual Hour of Code , an initiative that introduces millions of K-12 worldwide students to coding. This year's Hour of Code campaign, "Make the Invisible, Visible," celebrates the many ways that coding powers everyday life.

About Code.org

Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.

About Amazon Future Engineer

Amazon Future Engineer, Amazon's global philanthropic computer science education initiative, aims to increase student access to computer science education. The program funds high-quality computer science curriculum and educator professional learning to help school districts implement sustainable K–12 computer science initiatives. As part of this effort, Amazon funds the development of customized curriculum that accounts for the unique cultural perspectives, interests, and experiences including those of Black, Latino, Native American (BLNA) students. Each year Amazon Future Engineer awards hundreds of students with four-year, up to $40,000 scholarships and paid industry internships to promote diversity and inclusion in the field. In addition to its Scholarship program, Amazon Future Engineer offers virtual career tours and project-based learning modules that bring role models to classrooms to help students explore computer science through real-world experiences.

About Fundación Pies Descalzos

Founded by Shakira and committed to the implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, the Fundación Pies Descalzos (the Foundation or the Barefoot Foundation in English) has worked effectively for over two decades to bring quality public education to hundreds of thousands of children in Colombia. The Foundation improves children's education and social development by building sustainable education infrastructure and developing effective educational practices that promote the integral development of children and youth so that the next generation of Colombians can leverage education as a vehicle for change and to dream, build, and fulfill their life projects. Since 1997, the Foundation has supported more than 800,000 families of different backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultural traditions, providing a protective space for learning as well as serving as a transformative social engine for communities. The Foundation works with its partners to turn the present of education into a better future for all.

