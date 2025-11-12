SHAKLEE SPARKLING PROTEIN™ RETURNS AFTER SELLING OUT IN RECORD TIME -- A RUNAWAY SUCCESS IN LONGEVITY NUTRITION

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, the original wellness company and pioneer in longevity nutrition, today announced that its groundbreaking Shaklee Sparkling Protein is officially back in stock — following a record sell-out less than one month after launch.

The product shattered expectations, selling one-third of its first-month forecast in just the first four days. The overwhelming response underscores growing consumer demand for innovative, science-backed nutrition that bridges performance, wellness, and longevity.

Shaklee Sparkling Protein delivers 40g of protein in a first-to-market sparkling beverage. Clinically tested to naturally boost GLP-1, it supports feelings of fullness, while its next-generation whey protein helps build and maintain muscle and supports metabolic wellness. Formulated with beta-lactoglobulin (BLG) — a next-generation, clean protein clinically shown to outperform traditional protein sources — this product represents a breakthrough in how nutrition can help people live stronger, longer.

"This is more than a product launch — it's a validation of our mission," said Chairman and CEO Roger Barnett. "Together, with our purpose-driven community, we've put over 300,000 cans — the equivalent of 12.5 million grams of high-quality protein — into the world with this product alone. The response proves that people are looking for real, science-backed ways to support their longevity and well-being."

The success of Shaklee Sparkling Protein underscores the company's heritage of innovation and leadership in longevity science as it heads into its 70th anniversary — from creating the first multivitamin in the United States and the first plant-based protein powder to leading the modern longevity movement with clinically proven nutrition for muscle, metabolic, and cellular health.

Shaklee Sparkling Protein™ has also been featured at EWG pop-ups in the Hamptons and NYC, New York Fashion Week, the Palm Tree Music Festival, the Eudemonia Wellness Summit, and the New York City Marathon.

Following its rapid sell-out, Shaklee has restocked Sparkling Protein and expanded availability to meet overwhelming consumer demand. Consumers can once again experience this first-of-its-kind, refreshing way to support their longevity goals — while supplies last.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to look, feel, and live younger longer. For more information about new Shaklee Sparkling Protein, please visit www.shaklee.com , follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

