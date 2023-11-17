Shanghai Electric Showcases Six Low-Carbon Energy Solutions at Enlit Asia 2023

News provided by

Shanghai Electric

17 Nov, 2023, 04:18 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) showcases six of its flagship low-carbon energy solutions designed to empower a sustainable future at Enlit Asia 2023, slated to be held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Indonesia from November 14 to 16. Under the theme "Unlock a Decarbonized Future", the solutions presented by Shanghai Electric testify to the Company's strong focus on clean, renewable technology development as well as its commitment to leveraging innovation to unlock a future powered by decarbonized, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions.

"At Shanghai Electric, we strategically combine traditional and new energy, with priorities setting on efficiency improvements on fossil fuel-based power sources to facilitate global energy transition in a healthy way. Our participation in Enlit Asia reflects our commitment to this path as we provide our experience, technology, and solutions to supercharge the energy evolution," said Zhang Hongbin, Director of the New Energy Development Department of Shanghai Electric.

Redefining Coal-fired Power with High-Efficiency and Clean Coal Energy Solutions

Taking center stage is Shanghai Electric's full suite of clean coal-fired energy solutions, with the product range spanning from 350MW to 1350MW. The showcase includes boilers, turbines, and generators, as well as environmental protection equipment, high-pressure and low-pressure heaters, condensers, deaerators, and motors, all engineered to cater to the demand to decarbonize the coal-powered energy facilities known for their high carbon footprint.

2021 saw the successful commissioning of Phase II of the Huaneng Qin Coal Ruijin Power Plant, an installation supplied by Shanghai Electric that marks the world's inaugural operation of the 1000MW double-heat ultra-supercritical secondary reheat unit. The unit beats industry benchmarks for its unparalleled power-generation efficiency, highlighted by its record-breaking coal consumption, which measures a mere 249.7g/kWh, setting a new global standard.

A Green Future Powered by 24/7 Solar Energy 

Shanghai Electric, with its extensive technological expertise and project experience in the new energy sector, has developed one-stop solutions and services that cover the entire solar industrial chain, including project development, equipment supply, EPC contracting, and operation and maintenance. A leader in the solar industry, Shanghai Electric is involved in over 70 PV projects in countries including the UAE, UK, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia, with a combined installed capacity surpassing 5000 GW.

Contracted and built by Shanghai Electric, Phase IV and V of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park stand out as the world's largest photothermal photovoltaic hybrid power station that offers Dubai a continuous 24-hour supply of sustainable and clean energy. In 2019, Shanghai Electric's entry into the Vietnamese PV market with the signing of an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for Vietnam's Forte 50MW photovoltaic project marked another stride in the Company's global expansion. Located in Vietnam's Ninh Thuan Province, the 50MW photovoltaic power station reached completion on October 13, 2020, a milestone that gave a boost to the region's mission to decarbonize the local economy.

A Holistic Solution for Hydrogen Production 

Leveraging its expertise in energy equipment manufacturing and chemical engineering, Shanghai Electric has positioned itself as a key player in delivering core equipment for the entire hydrogen energy industry chain, offering holistic solutions that encompass renewable energy generation, water electrolysis for hydrogen production, and an integrated station for green chemicals, production, storage, compression, and hydrogen energy storage systems.

At the event, Shanghai Electric presented its PEM electrolysis hydrogen production products with a capacity range of 5-200Nm3/h. The hydrogen production system adopts a "N to one" series with a serialized and modular design. Shanghai Electric has also announced its plan to establish a PEM production line with a capacity of 100MW by 2025, projecting an annual production output of 100 units of 200 standard cubic-meter PEM electrolyzers cells.

Making a splash at the Enlit Asia exhibition, Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group also unveiled a range of innovative products and solutions, including Green Methanol, New Industrial Turbines, and Industrial Boilers. More information can be found at https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/.

