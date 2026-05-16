Shanghai's INS LAND Unveils Three New Immersive Venues -- Soul House, Radi, and Jump

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INS LAND

May 16, 2026, 07:03 ET

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INS LAND, the urban entertainment complex recently ranked No.12 in DJ Mag's 2026 Top 100 Clubs worldwide and No.3 in Asia, announced the opening of three new venues: Soul House, an immersive club; Radi, a fully reimagined and expanded reopening; and Jump, a new high-energy club featuring a spring-loaded dance floor designed to keep guests literally off the ground.

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"Soul House, Radi, and Jump are our answer to 2026," said Leo Liu, Cofounder & Head of Brand and Growth at INS LAND. "Each one is a new chapter in INS LAND's vision of bringing the gaming world to life — with a single ticket, guests don't just visit a venue; they enter a world where experiences are reborn every 45 days."

The openings mark a strategic evolution ahead of INS LAND's third anniversary on June 16, 2026, shifting from a "club cluster" identity into a multi-format urban playground. The brand now spans 20 fully owned and operated venues under one ticketed ecosystem.

Soul House is INS LAND's most ambitious immersive concept to date. It features multiple themed rooms, each with its own narrative universe. Guests move through distinct worlds with beverage items, scenography, and storytelling elements, blending immersive theatre and spatial design into a layered experience.

Radi returns after a complete transformation, with an expanded footprint, upgraded sound and lighting systems, and a refreshed design direction positioning it as a signature, design-forward destination within the INS LAND portfolio.

Jump introduces a new experiential format centered on movement. Built around a spring-loaded dance floor, it features high-energy programming across electronic and bounce genres, designed to create a physically kinetic nightlife experience.

About INS LAND

INS LAND is a 20-venue urban entertainment complex in central Shanghai, combining nightlife, immersive experiences, dining, and music under one unified brand. With a single-ticket model granting access across venues, it welcomed over 4 million visitors in 2025 and ranks No.12 globally in DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs. The platform refreshes its core themes every 45 days and its mobile app supports over 1 million active users across online and offline experiences. INS LAND has collaborated with brands including Mercedes-Benz, Nike, Douyin, Doritos, and Publicis Groupe, and is preparing international expansion with INS LAND Bangkok planned for 2027.

More information: INS LAND Official Site

SOURCE INS LAND

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