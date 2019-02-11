Shannon Sbar of APC by Schneider Electric Recognized as 2019 CRN® Channel Chief

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Shannon Sbar, Vice President of Channels, North America to its exclusive list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2019. Executives on this annual list are part of an elite group of leaders who drive the channel agenda and evangelize the importance of channel partnerships. This distinguished group is recognized for outstanding commitment to driving growth and revenue in their organization through partners, as well as extraordinary leadership in the channel.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2019 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding partner programs. However, only 50 of those were selected for the Most Influential list, each singled out for his or her prominent role in guiding and shaping the IT channel itself.

"Shannon played a significant role in the growth we've seen with our channel partners this year. We not only increased the number of partners enrolled in our program, we maintained our level of engagement with our portal and saw growth in revenue among partners enrolled," said Jay Owen, Senior Vice President, North America IT Division, APC by Schneider Electric. "With more than 20 years of channel experience and a history of success at Schneider Electric, Shannon is incredibly deserving of this accolade recognizing her for her high performance and leadership."

Today as Vice President of Channel, Shannon leads strategy and profitability within the North American Channels organization. Under her vision and direction, the Channel team - which consists of IT Distribution, Direct Market Reseller, Electrical Distribution, Dell and Retail - is focused on increasing business effectiveness, creating strategic relationships, driving growth and improving customer satisfaction. In 2019, the key to success for channel partners will be continuing to find ways to differentiate their businesses – being able to solve the many challenges their customers are facing.

"The individuals on CRN's 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence on the overall health of the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We applaud each Channel Chief's remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success."

The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2019 issue of CRN.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

