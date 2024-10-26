Shanxi Launches Third Season of 'The Chief Experience Officer,' Journeying Through Five Millennia of History

News provided by

xinhuanet

Oct 26, 2024, 01:12 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Xinhuanet reported:

The third season of The Chief Experience Officer, an immersive experiential series produced by the Shanxi Provincial People's Government Office, has been released worldwide. This season stars Rees, a British millennial, as he embarks on an extensive journey through 5,000 years of Shanxi's rich history and culture, culminating in an enduring exploration through time.

Continue Reading

Renowned for its rich heritage, Shanxi is a repository of traditional Chinese wooden architecture, with more than 28,000 ancient structures dotting its terrain. Covering 160,000 square kilometers, Rees's journey traverses the Neolithic Age and various historical epochs, including the Han, Sui, Tang, Song, Yuan, and Qing dynasties, offering a profound exploration of China's extensive history and the vibrant culture of Shanxi.

SOURCE xinhuanet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Sinopec répond présent au World Media Summit : la société y prône le rôle de l'IA dans les médias et le développement mondial

Sinopec répond présent au World Media Summit : la société y prône le rôle de l'IA dans les médias et le développement mondial

La 6e édition du World Media Summit, avec pour thème « Intelligence artificielle et transformation des médias », a débuté ses sessions à Urumqi le 14 ...
Sinopec auf dem Weltmediengipfel: Einsatz für die Rolle der KI in den Medien und der globalen Entwicklung

Sinopec auf dem Weltmediengipfel: Einsatz für die Rolle der KI in den Medien und der globalen Entwicklung

Der 6. Weltmediengipfel, mit dem Thema „Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation" (Künstliche Intelligenz und Medientransformation), begann...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Television

Television

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics