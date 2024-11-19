SHAPE Names European Wax Center "Best Nationwide Waxing Studio"

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is excited to announce its 2024 Shape Beauty Award Win. Chosen by SHAPE's dedicated team of testers and beauty professionals, European Wax Center has been named Best Nationwide Waxing Studio.

The accolade comes as part of an extended version of SHAPE's coveted beauty awards, which are widely viewed as an essential resource for wellness-focused women. Defined by SHAPE's brand philosophy of empowering women to do what is right for their bodies, the newly extended list solely focuses on aesthetic treatments, including in-office services, treatments, prescription-only products, or dermatology-office-backed products.

"At EWC, every touchpoint in our centers, from our expertly trained estheticians, our innovative Comfort Wax® and our award-winning product line, has been developed with our guest's comfort and well-being in mind," said David Berg, CEO of European Wax Center. "Consistently providing our guests with a first-rate waxing experience is the foundation for our loyal guest base and we are proud to be recognized for these efforts by SHAPE."

With over 1,000 locations nationwide, European Wax Center offers a full suite of waxing services for every body. Affectionately known as the "Experts in Eyebrows", the company introduced its latest offering, Eyebrow Tint, to its service portfolio earlier this year and has received great guest feedback on the FDA-compliant formula.

To view European Wax Center in the full ranking, visit https://www.shape.com/shape-beauty-awards-2024-tweakments-8741622.

