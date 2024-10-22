Shaping Our Future with AI: DuPont Reveals Next-Generation Solutions at 2024 TPCA Show

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced it will showcase its extensive range of advanced circuit materials and solutions at the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) Show, held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from October 23-25, 2024. DuPont will be located at Booth #K409, presenting holistic solutions for fine line applications, advanced packaging, signal integrity, and thermal management.

DuPont is proud to collaborate with industry leaders for the session titled "Shaping Our Future with AI by Next-Gen Substrate and Packaging" at the IMPACT Conference. This session will focus on advanced packaging and integrated circuit material solutions for artificial intelligence. Discussions will encompass topics such as characteristics of organic substrates, the evolution of advanced packaging materials, and the challenges and opportunities facing integrated circuit substrates in the age of artificial intelligence. Insights will be shared by speakers from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung Electronics, Leading Interconnect Semiconductor Technology, and DuPont Interconnect Solutions business.

"Our new technology solutions highlight DuPont's commitment to innovation and collaboration with industry leaders in technologies that enable AI. As a powerhouse in advanced interconnect and thermal management solutions, we are dedicated to enhancing data computation and enabling data transfer speed and reliability, both of which are critical for AI functionalities. DuPont's session at the IMPACT Conference will showcase our innovations in advanced packaging, such as bump plating technology for HBM and 2.5D/3D packaging and seed layer formation on glass substrates, further pushing the boundaries of AI technology," said Yuan Yuan Zhou, Global Business Director, Advanced Circuit & Packaging, DuPont.

The next-generation bump plating technologies, particularly DuPont™ Solderon™ BP TS7100SA solder, are designed to meet the growing demand for smaller micro-bumps for HBM and 2.5D/3D packaging and increased I/O density while ensuring coplanarity, consistency, and reliability in fine-pitch and mixed-pitch packages. Its exceptional control over silver composition and void-free integration facilitates efficient lead-free soldering in high-performance electronic devices.

Additionally, DuPont will unveil a novel seed layer method for glass substrates in advanced packaging that overcomes the limitations in via coverage and adhesion present in conventional techniques. By utilizing a polymer-based adhesion promoter, this innovative electroless copper process achieves complete via coverage and strong copper adhesion under low-temperature, production-friendly conditions. This advancement significantly enhances the viability of glass substrates for high-performance electronics in advanced packaging applications.

DuPont's participation in the TPCA Show highlights three pivotal themes: fine line technology, advanced packaging, and signal integrity & thermal management. Fine line patterns accelerate the integration of intricate circuits into compact spaces, enhancing overall efficiency and performance. Advanced packaging technologies optimize space utilization and support high-density interconnections, which are crucial for AI applications that require rapid data processing. Furthermore, maintaining signal integrity and implementing effective thermal management are essential for ensuring reliable functionality in high-performance computing environments.

At the show, DuPont experts will be present at the company's booth to share their extensive knowledge and insights on technological advancements and industry trends. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore DuPont's comprehensive solutions for AI applications.

