Shapiro+Raj Debuts At 19 In GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers List

"We are honored to be recognized by our clients and peers as one of the industry's most innovative suppliers," said Zain Raj, Chairman and CEO of Shapiro+Raj. "Our innovation approach is driven from our focus on solving real-world business and marketing problems, rejecting out-of-the-box solutions and agnostically leveraging data and technologies to find real insights that have a meaningful impact on our clients' businesses."

In addition to its ranking, Shapiro+Raj also provides commentary within the report titled Project Success in the Insight Economy™. The article offers a new model for getting the most from your research projects.

"When people think about innovation, they often think of technology, but process is equally important," remarked Margaret Mueller, commentary author and President of Shapiro+Raj. "We continually find new ways to get insights into the hands of our clients faster by leveraging existing data using AI, advanced analytics and layering on brand planning capabilities."

Shapiro+Raj will be joining report editor Leonard Murphy at IIeX North America on June 13th for a panel discussion on the state of the industry. The complete report can be downloaded at https://www.greenbook.org/grit.

Shapiro+Raj is a strategic brand and marketing insights company built for the Insight Economy™ by connecting Shapiro's 60-year leadership in research, insights and analytics with new-world brand strategy, innovation and ideation capabilities. Shapiro+Raj delivers powerful insights that inspire ideas that move people to action. We help Fortune 500 clients improve the value of their brands while driving profitable growth of their business. Headquartered in Chicago, the independent firm also has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.shapiroraj.com.

