Shapiro+Raj Launches Stella™: A Pioneering AI Platform Poised to Disrupt Market Research

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the #5 most innovative global insights company, today unveiled Stella.ai - a groundbreaking AI platform designed to revolutionize the market research industry. Embodying the company's TechManity™ philosophy, Stella seamlessly fuses advanced AI with social science rigor to help inspire ideas that help companies shape, not just respond, to the future.

Stella marks a paradigm shift in insights generation. Powered by bleeding-edge large language models and the latest advances in generative AI , Stella effortlessly distills actionable intelligence from vast data volumes, illuminating insights that were previously obscured and helping our clients' futureproof segmentations, customer journeys, communications testing, competitive intelligence, brand positioning studies, and other learning agendas.

But Stella goes beyond mere data synthesis. Stella's unique predictive capabilities, developed through extensive training on available primary research, enable the platform to simulate multiple stakeholder feedback. This allows clients to refine content, validate ideas, and prioritize innovation - all without the need for new research. This unprecedented capability is empowering our clients to efficiently, make smarter, faster decisions at the pace of business today.

"Stella isn't just an evolution in market research - it's a revolution," said Zain Raj, CEO + Chair of Shapiro+Raj. "By harnessing the transformative potential of both hard and soft AI, we're shattering limitations and empowering our clients with strategic foresight that will reshape industries. Stella is more than another technology platform; it's a catalyst for exponential growth and competitive advantage."

Based on its TechManity™ philosophy, Shapiro+Raj's social scientists' partner with Stella to deliver future-forward insights that help businesses not just survive but thrive in today's continually reshaping landscape.

Scott Swigart, SVP, Technology Practice + AI Innovation added, "Rapid, high-quality insights are the catalyst for transformative growth. Whether it is knowing what questions your existing research can answer or getting feedback on creative in days instead of weeks, we are training Stella to practically deliver exactly what our clients are asking for in the age of AI disruption."

Shapiro+Raj, the sixth-largest independent insights company in North America, unearths Future-Forward Insights to Fortune 500 clients. Recognized as the #5 most innovative research company globally, the #1 strategic insights consultancy, and the largest Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise, Shapiro+Raj operates globally with offices in Chicago, New York, and Pune, India.

