Shapiro+Raj Revolutionizes Market Research with AI-Powered Insights, Appoints Scott Swigart to Lead New AI Innovation Practice

Mr. Swigart is a seasoned insights professional with over 25 years of experience serving technology giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce. He brings deep category expertise and proficiency in leading-edge AI tools to his new role. "I am thrilled to combine Shapiro+Raj's proven social and behavioral science-based research approaches with the latest AI breakthroughs," said Swigart. "By harnessing the power of machine learning and natural language processing, we can uncover insights at unprecedented speeds and scale, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve in rapidly evolving markets."

A client, Amy Heidersbach, CMO of DHI Group, who recently experienced the power of Shapiro+Raj's AI-infused approach firsthand said, "in 30 years of doing this, I have not encountered what the Shapiro+Raj team delivered - these are the best and most actionable personas I've seen." This segmentation project was completed significantly faster and more cost-effectively than traditional methods.

By harnessing AI's transformative power, Shapiro+Raj is supercharging research, providing rigorous, timely, and efficient insights generation. With the launch of its AI Innovation Practice, the company is leading the charge, bringing disruptive new capabilities that make segmentations, journeys, communication testing, brand positioning, and other primary research projects smarter, faster, and more impactful that ever before.

"By harnessing the latest developments in AI, we are delivering insights in a way that's never been done before," said Zain Raj, Chairman + CEO. "With Scott's decades-long expertise in the world of data and technology, and his deep passion for research, we have the best of both worlds. A connection of scientific rigor with tech empowerment, which has become a powerful catalyst for game-changing, future-forward insights that ignite transformative growth and help shape the future for businesses and brands."

Shapiro+Raj's commitment to invest in AI-infused technologies underscores its commitment to leading the research and insights industry with new and novel ways to unearth insights that are next-generation, future-proofed, and result in zero-waste. This focus is what makes Shapiro+Raj the preferred partner for organizations that want insights that drive huge business value.

Shapiro+Raj, the sixth-largest independent insights company in North America, generates Future-Forward Insights for Fortune 500 clients. Recognized as the top-5 most innovative research company, the #1 strategic insights consultancy, and the largest Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise, Shapiro+Raj operates from Chicago, New York, and Pune, India, serving global clients. For more information, visit https://www.shapiroraj.com.

