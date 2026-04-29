Shaq Wants You to Beat His Lap Time: tm:rw Brings Formula 1 to Times Square Ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Professional racing simulators, rare memorabilia from Hamilton, Senna and Schumacher, and a full-scale McLaren showcar transform New York's innovation destination into an F1 experience

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, as Formula 1 heads to Miami, tm:rw is turning Times Square into New York's unofficial race weekend destination. The 20,000 sq ft immersive innovation store is launching an F1 activation headlined by the Shaq Challenge — where visitors race against Shaquille O'Neal's personal best lap time on professional-grade racing simulators.

tm:rw x Shaq

A symbol of engineering perfection and historic dominance in the 1988 Formula 1 season, the MP4/4 sits at the heart of an environment designed to pull visitors directly inside the world of elite motorsport. This is not a display. It is race weekend, rebuilt in the center of Manhattan.

Powered by Phoenix Racing Simulators from Base Performance Simulators, tm:rw's D1 motion-based simulators deliver professional-grade racing with real-time telemetry and competitive timed laps across iconic Formula 1 circuits. Starting this week, every visitor can take on Shaq's recorded lap time. Beat it and claim the bragging rights. The challenge runs throughout the summer alongside the FIFA World Cup activations at tm:rw. O'Neal, who joined tm:rw as investor, partner and global ambassador earlier this year, set his time in-store during a recent visit. "I don't lose. But if someone beats my time in Times Square, I'll come back and take it back," said Shaquille O'Neal.

Beyond the simulators, guests can explore a curated collection of rare Formula 1 memorabilia — pieces typically reserved for private collections and museums. Highlights include a full-scale Ayrton Senna McLaren showcar, Lewis Hamilton's race-used suit, helmet, gloves, and boots, race-worn visors from Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, and George Russel, a signed Michael Schumacher helmet, and rare Senna memorabilia including a steering wheel and signed print.

The activation extends into a tightly edited selection of F1-inspired products and collaborations, including Loop Earplugs x McLaren Racing, performance-driven lifestyle products and limited-edition design pieces — all experienced in context rather than presented as traditional retail.

"We have a full-scale Senna McLaren, Lewis Hamilton's race-used helmet, and a signed Schumacher helmet — pieces that belong in museums, not stores. Add Shaq daring people to beat his lap time on professional simulators, and you've got something that doesn't exist anywhere else in New York. That's what tm:rw is built for," said Nathalie Bernce, tm:rw co-founder and CEO.

The F1 experience is open now at tm:rw, 220 West 42nd Street, Times Square, New York. The racing simulators are available on a walk-in basis during store hours. The memorabilia collection and curated products are on display throughout the summer.

For bookings and more information visit seeyoutmrw.com .

About tm:rw

tm:rw is the world's first immersive innovation retail destination, housing 120+ brands — over 50 exclusive to tm:rw — across flagship locations in Times Square NYC, Selfridges London, KaDeWe Berlin and Rinascente Rome. In April 2026, Shaquille O'Neal joined tm:rw as investor, partner and global ambassador. tm:rw has been featured in Bloomberg, Entrepreneur, WWD, Time Out New York and the Mirror.

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SOURCE tm:rw