tm:rw Announces "Bloom," a Curated Pop-Up Showcasing the Next Generation of Female-Founded Beauty and Wellness Technology

The Times Square destination transforms its Corner Shop into an immersive showcase of beauty, wellness, and femtech innovation during International Women's Month.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tm:rw, the home of innovation in Times Square, has transformed its space into Bloom, a curated pop-up experience spotlighting beauty and femtech brands redefining the future of self-care and personal technology. The immersive retail concept launched on March 12 and will be open through April 15.

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Timed to celebrate International Women's Month, Bloom introduces visitors to the next generation of beauty, wellness, and personal care innovation through a thoughtfully curated selection of female-founded brands and visionary entrepreneurs shaping the evolving landscape of personal care and femtech. Featured brands include Frame Fitness, Nooance, SunBooster, Nettle, The Hum, Beautifect, and Mahut, among others.

Guests can explore and test emerging products, experience new personal-care technologies, and engage with brands pushing the boundaries of wellness and self-expression.

"We are thrilled to celebrate and empower female founders during International Women's Month," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nathalie Bernce. "Bloom is about creating visibility for a new generation of female founders building at the intersection of beauty, wellness, and technology. These are brands redefining self-care and exactly the kind of innovation tm:rw exists to platform."

With Bloom, tm:rw continues its mission of championing creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation by providing a platform for founders building the future of wellness and personal care.

Visitors are invited to experience Bloom in person through April 15 and explore a new wave of products designed to reshape how people approach beauty, technology, and self-care.

About tm:rw

tm:rw is a destination to the extraordinary, where design, innovation, and well-being shape the future. A platform for creators to break boundaries, and for people to step into the next era of innovation—discovering, experiencing, and shaping what's possible.

For more information, visit seeyoutmrw.com and follow @see.you.tmrw on Instagram.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

[email protected]

925-212-4200

SOURCE tm:rw