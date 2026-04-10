tm:rw Announces Shaquille O'Neal as Investor, Partner, and Global Ambassador

Shaquille O'Neal Backs tm:rw as the Global Home of Innovation

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tm:rw, the home of innovation, today announced a landmark partnership with Shaquille O'Neal, who joins the company as an investor, partner, and global ambassador.

tm:rw x Shaq tm:rw x Shaq

The partnership marks a defining moment for tm:rw as it continues to build a new retail category, bringing together technology, entertainment, and culture into a single, unified platform. Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most influential figures in the world, with a global presence spanning sports, business, media, philanthropy, and culture. His investment and active involvement reflect a shared vision to redefine how people discover, experience, and engage with innovation.

Since launching in July 2025, tm:rw has rapidly emerged as a category-defining platform. Housed in the heart of Times Square, New York City, the flagship brings together over 120 of the world's most innovative brands inside a fully immersive environment — from Formula 1 driving simulators and advanced robotics to AI-powered holograms and next-generation technologies, the space is designed to inspire discovery and interaction. Visitors are encouraged to explore, test, and engage with new technologies in ways that go beyond traditional retail.

"I've always believed in being early on ideas that can really change how people live and experience the world. When I saw what tm:rw was building, I knew I wanted in," said Shaquille O'Neal. "This isn't just about tech, tm:rw is building something completely different. It is not just a store, it is an experience, and I believe tm:rw will become the destination for innovation around the world."

"tm:rw was built to bring life and excitement to what the world is creating," said Nathalie Bernce, tm:rw co-founder and CEO. "From our first meeting with Shaquille in our Times Square store, it was clear we share a strong passion for innovation, building a future where technology and culture unite to inspire audiences worldwide. His involvement accelerates our mission to become the global home of innovation."

As part of the partnership, Shaquille O'Neal will actively shape tm:rw's future, supporting global expansion, brand strategy, and impactful media and live experiences.

The announcement was made at a flagship event in New York, featuring immersive installations, including advanced robotics and the world's largest holographic retail experience. It will continue sparking excitement for future global launches.

The partnership, brought together by Mike Heller of Talent Resources in collaboration with Authentic Brands Group, marks another step in tm:rw's global expansion.

This announcement signals the next phase of tm:rw's growth as it scales globally and continues to redefine the future of retail and innovation.

About tm:rw

tm:rw is the global home of innovation. A destination where the world's most advanced technologies, brands, and experiences come together—redefining how people discover, engage with, and experience what's possible.

For more information, visit seeyoutmrw.com and follow @see.you.tmrw on Instagram.

Media Contact



Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

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925-212-4200

SOURCE tm:rw