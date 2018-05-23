Shaquille O'Neal, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Launch Alumni & Friends Yearbook

One lucky Boys & Girls Club alum or supporter who signs the yearbook between now and October 5, 2018, will win an in-person celebrity experience with Club alum Shaquille O'Neal, along with a $10,000 donation to a local Boys & Girls Club of their choice. Boys & Girls Clubs has nearly 16 million living Club alumni, including celebrities like Denzel Washington, Misty Copeland, Shaquille O'Neal and business leaders like Dr Pepper Snapple president and CEO Larry D. Young. These alumni and many others come from all walks of life but share a common bond through their Boys & Girls Club experience.

"The foundation of the Boys & Girls Club experience can be life-changing and life-saving for so many kids, especially those who need us most," said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "The collective strength of our Alumni & Friends help reconnect members and supporters while giving back to the next generation of Club kids."

Thanks to Dr Pepper Snapple, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is creating a network of passionate Club Alumni & Friends who can support and provide mentorship to current Club members and other alumni. By reconnecting with the Boys & Girls Club community through Alumni & Friends, former Club kids and supporters can also be powerful advocates for Clubs and the kids and communities they serve.

"The lessons I learned and experiences I gained as a Club kid in Springfield, Mo., helped shape who I am today," said Young. "With the Alumni & Friends Network, former Club kids have access to invaluable mentorship and other resources that help light pathways to successful and rewarding lives, and this digital yearbook is a great way for alums to make those connections."

The Boys & Girls Clubs continues to have a major impact on its members past graduation, with more than 54 percent of Boys & Girls Club alumni say the Club saved their life. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends, go to www.bgca.org/alumni.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) is a leading producer of flavored beverages in North America and the Caribbean. Our success is fueled by more than 50 brands that are synonymous with refreshment, fun and flavor. We have seven of the top 10 non-cola soft drinks, and nine of our 10 leading brands are No. 1 or No. 2 in their flavor categories. In addition to our flagship Dr Pepper and Snapple brands, our portfolio includes 7UP, A&W, Bai, Canada Dry, Clamato, Crush, Hawaiian Punch, IBC, Mott's, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Peñafiel, Rose's, Schweppes, Squirt and Sunkist soda. To learn more about our iconic brands and Plano, Texas-based company, please visit www.DrPepperSnapple.com. For our latest news and updates, follow us at www.Facebook.com/DrPepperSnapple or www.Twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple.

