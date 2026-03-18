Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Touches Down in Central America with Honduras Debut

Big Chicken Lands in Honduras with Two New Restaurants, Bringing "BIG Food, BIG Flavor and

BIG Fun" to San Pedro Sula and La Ceiba

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras and LA CEIBA, Honduras, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honduras is getting its first taste of "BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun." Big Chicken, the award-winning chicken brand founded by global sports icon and entrepreneur, Shaquille O'Neal, is expanding in Central America with the opening of its first few planned restaurants in the region.

Big Chicken has a bold brand that translates across borders. Post this Big Chicken officially opened its doors at Plaza Masdeval on Boulevard Mackey in San Pedro Sula and Plaza Corvey in La Ceiba this month, marking the Brand’s debut in Honduras.

Big Chicken officially opened its doors at Plaza Masdeval on Boulevard Mackey in San Pedro Sula and Plaza Corvey in La Ceiba this month, marking the Brand's debut in Honduras. The grand opening festivities welcomed local partners, community leaders and excited guests who gathered for a long-awaited first look and taste of Big Chicken's bold flavors and high-energy atmosphere. The celebrations were met with BIG love, emphasizing the strong demand for the Concept.

San Pedro Sula and La Ceiba represent two of Honduras' most dynamic destinations. As the country's industrial and commercial capital, San Pedro Sula is known for its thriving business community, while La Ceiba brings vibrant Caribbean energy as a major coastal port and tourism gateway. With a growing appetite for globally recognized brands and a culture built around gathering for great food, both cities provide a strong home court for Big Chicken's expansion in Central America.

The development of Big Chicken in Honduras is led by multi-unit franchisee and entrepreneur, Thomas Talarico, CEO and Partner of BLT UK Holdings Limited, whose background in international brand development spans some of the world's most recognizable global names. With extensive experience introducing established U.S. brands into new countries, Talarico and his team are focused on building a strong foundation in Honduras before setting their sights next on Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama.

"The most important part of launching a winning brand in a new country is partnering with an all-star team to create a solid infrastructure that supports long-term success from the moment we open our doors," said Talarico. "Big Chicken has a bold brand that translates across borders, and opening our first locations in San Pedro Sula and La Ceiba gives us the perfect play to create BIG fun and BIG smiles before expanding into additional markets in Central America."

Big Chicken's menu in Honduras features signature chicken sandwiches like "The Original" and "The Shaq Attack" alongside crispy chicken tenders and the Brand's signature "Dunks." Guests can also enjoy various sides, milkshakes, Big Chicken's newest offering "Shaq Snacks" (chicken tenders paired with garlic toast and bold toppings) and a lineup of creative sauces made for dunking, dipping and drizzling. While guests can expect Big Chicken's mainstay lineup of BIG flavors, the Brand also plans to bring local flair to the menu with rotating limited-time offerings inspired by Honduran tastes throughout the year.

"Taking Big Chicken into Central America is a BIG moment for our brand, and Honduras is the perfect place to kick off that journey," said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. "We didn't just simply open two new restaurants; we brought our larger-than-life personality to a completely new part of the world. And we're doing it with entrepreneurs like Thomas and his team, who know how to lead with real hospitality and create meaningful dining experiences that are connected to the local community. This is the start of something extremely special."

The Latin American fast casual market is projected to surpass $70 billion in 2026, with long-term growth at 5.5 percent annually – fueled by rising demand for speed, convenience and quality (Research and Markets, 2025). As Big Chicken expands across the Americas, the Brand remains focused on what it does best: serving bold food, building BIG communities and creating exceptional guest experiences.

Big Chicken has more than 40 locations open and dozens more in development across North America, Central America and beyond. The Brand continues to introduce its signature "BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun" to guests through arenas, airports, cruise ships and traditional storefronts – all while serving its comfort food and craveworthy flavors.

To learn more about Big Chicken, please visit www.bigchicken.com. To follow Big Chicken's growth in Honduras, follow the Brand on Instagram at @bigchicken_hn and Facebook at @Big Chicken Honduras.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.bigchicken.com/franchise-information.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken fuses craveable comfort food with today's bold, modern flavors. Named as Fast Casual's Top Mover & Shaker in 2024 and backed by a dream team of partners including Craveworthy Brands, JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group, the concept offers a glimpse into Founder Shaquille O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites and larger-than-life personality through its all-star lineup of stacked chicken sandwiches, signature sides and hand-spun shakes. With several traditional locations currently open and in development, Big Chicken offers entrepreneurs the chance to bring BIG Fun, BIG Flavor, and BIG Smiles to communities across the U.S. and abroad. To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands