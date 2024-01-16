ShardSecure® Safeguards Mission-Critical Datasets for Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security, privacy, and resilience software, has been adopted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII), a 501(c)(3) US-based nonprofit that works to disrupt the human trafficking industry.

The ShardSecure platform will protect the large datasets that the ATII uses to track suspicious transactions, locate missing children, and aid prosecution. Because these datasets are a major target for criminal organizations, ShardSecure's technology will be used to mitigate data exfiltration, deletion, tampering, and other cyberattacks.

"ShardSecure has agreed to support our mission to combat global human trafficking and the exploitation of children by offering us a means to secure our data using encryption," said Christopher Kemp, Senior Operations Manager at the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative. "The value of an extra layer of security in this fight cannot be understated."

In addition to advanced data security and privacy, the ShardSecure platform provides ransomware risk mitigation, protection for AI/ML models and training data, and support for cross-border regulatory compliance. Its self-healing feature helps companies maintain high availability and robust data resilience in the face of outages, attacks, and other disruptions.

"We are pleased that the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative has entrusted our platform with protecting the valuable datasets that its work relies on," said ShardSecure Field CTO Julian Weinberger. "ShardSecure's broad range of security features has many applications in our challenging digital landscape, and we're glad to be supporting an organization with such a crucially important mission."

About ShardSecure

In the face of rising cyberattacks and operational complexity, ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection. Our innovative technology lets companies enjoy the flexibility of securing their data wherever it resides — on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. ShardSecure delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, ransomware risk mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML models and training data, and support for regulatory compliance.

