ShardSecure Closes Funding Round Led by EPIC Ventures

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure®, the world's most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced today that they have closed an oversubscribed, pre-Series A funding round of $2.5 M led by EPIC Ventures, with significant participation from existing investors Industrifonden and cybersecurity luminary Tom Noonan.

ShardSecure's valuation has doubled since the company closed an initial seed round one year ago, and their funding to date now totals $4.5M. "We are pleased to announce this latest funding round led by EPIC Ventures," said ShardSecure CEO and Co-founder, Bob Lam. "EPIC has a strong track record of identifying technology that provides cutting edge solutions to pressing problems in a range of verticals. Over the past year, rising adoption of ShardSecure's Microshard technology has proven enterprise customers are hungry for a new approach to providing true defense in depth for data at rest, and we are thrilled to be partnering with EPIC, Industrifonden and Tom Noonan to further revolutionize the data security landscape."

EPIC Co-founder and Managing Partner, Nick Efstratis added, "EPIC invests in companies with a competitive advantage based in technology, and that have a team of strong founders with the industry expertise and vision to deliver on that innovative edge. ShardSecure's Microshard technology provides a disruptive and critical new element to the modern data security implementation. We look forward to working with the ShardSecure team to drive positive change in the data security space and to make it safer and easier than ever to embrace public cloud."

ShardSecure's production customers already include some of the world's largest companies in technology and investment management, with deployments in biotech and commercial banking as well. "It's clear that this is where the industry is headed," commented Ed Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber and former Chief Security Officer at AT&T. "Cloud security controls have typically focused on the risks of unauthorized access through the normal access channels, but little has been done to provide proper controls for back-end access to cloud-hosted data. By eliminating the sensitivity of data through Microsharding, ShardSecure provides critical additional security controls to address these vulnerabilities not covered by legacy solutions."

Since announcing general availability less than one year ago, ShardSecure has made significant advancements for their Microshard solution, offering support for both structured and unstructured datasets, and performance upgrades including a streamlined deployment process that can be completed in under fifteen minutes. ShardSecure has built out its sales force to include senior enterprise sales coverage in the U.S. Northeast, West and South, and has signed reseller relationships with Red River, DC Consulting and FiveSky. The ShardSecure product offering is now available on AWS Marketplace as well.

Learn more at shardsecure.com, at the upcoming webinar Microshard™ Technology vs. the Software Supply Chain Attack, or visit the team at Black Hat 2021 in Las Vegas.

About ShardSecure

Headquartered in New York City, ShardSecure® is the world's most innovative data security company, disrupting the data privacy and security market with Microshard™ technology – the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes and distributing across cloud locations without sacrificing performance.

Microsharding provides zero data sensitivity for cloud-stored or on-prem data, and can be used with or without encryption to provide true defense in depth. Led by veteran cybersecurity entrepreneurs and investors, ShardSecure works with some of the world's most successful companies in healthcare, financial services and technology to ensure ultimate data privacy and compliance, while making data migration to the cloud more secure and faster than ever.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ShardSecure

Related Links

https://www.shardsecure.com/

