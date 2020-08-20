ShardSecure Joins Cyber Alliance to Defend Our Healthcare

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure™, the data security company whose Microshard™ technology helps organizations eliminate the sensitivity of data to accelerate cloud adoption, announced today they have joined the Cyber Alliance to Defend our Healthcare. The Cyber Alliance was created by C5 Capital to protect against the unprecedented rise in malicious cyber attacks on healthcare organizations during the global pandemic.

"As healthcare systems, providers and laboratories search for a Covid-19 vaccine and rapidly adjust to new norms such as remote healthcare models, the resulting influx in the creation, transmission and storage of highly sensitive data in the cloud poses its own unique challenges," explained ShardSecure CEO and Co-founder, Bob Lam. "ShardSecure is pleased to be working with the Cyber Alliance to help healthcare organizations eliminate the sensitivity of this data through Microsharding, empowering healthcare leaders to focus on their core mission knowing data is reliably obscured and that its locations remain unknown to malicious attackers."

ShardSecure joins over 30 leading security companies and industry thought leaders in joining the alliance. "We are delighted that ShardSecure have joined the Cyber Alliance to Defend our Healthcare, yet another group of cyber experts wanting to do what they can to help protect the healthcare sector," said Director, C5 Philanthropy, Georgina Callander. "We are extremely proud that the Cyber Alliance continues to grow and are very pleased to have ShardSecure among its latest members offering its services free of charge to deliver impact where it is needed most."

As a Cyber Alliance member, ShardSecure will support the group's mission to 'C.A.R.E.' for the cyber defense of healthcare systems and providers. The Cyber Alliance's core 'C.A.R.E.' tenets: Convene, Advise, Recommend and Empower, are aimed at bringing cyber security experts together as a resource to prevent challenges like cloud data security from detracting from healthcare leaders' focus on tackling the current global health crisis.

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure provides absolute privacy and zero data sensitivity for organizations storing and sharing data in the cloud. ShardSecure's unique Microshard™ technology shreds, mixes and distributes data to eliminate its value on backend cloud infrastructure, and is the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes without sacrificing performance. Enterprises rely on ShardSecure to accelerate cloud adoption and lower compliance costs knowing their most sensitive data is reliably obscured. Learn more at https://shardsecure.com/.

