ShardSecure Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure™, the cloud data security company whose Microshard™ technology ensures zero data sensitivity and absolute privacy, announces today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in the 2021 Security Annual.

ShardSecure is part of an industry collective supporting the democratization of cyber security research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team, led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, and agrees to support and promote the free report, available today for free download at https://www.tag-cyber.com/advisory/annuals.

"We are honored to be named as a Distinguished Vendor by TAG Cyber, joining other security leaders including Fortinet, Proofpoint, SentinelOne, among others," said Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "The TAG Cyber team provide world class analysis and truly understand what our platform brings to customers around the world."

The 2021 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that is published each September since 2016. The report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem.

"We're so thankful to Bob and his team for their support this year," said Amoroso. "ShardSecure's shred, mix and distribute approach provides a simple path to eliminating the sensitivity of data on back-end infrastructure that works regardless of one's cloud expertise."

About ShardSecure: ShardSecure provides absolute privacy and zero data sensitivity for organizations storing and sharing data in the cloud. ShardSecure's unique Microshard™ technology shreds, mixes and distributes data to eliminate its value on backend cloud infrastructure, and is the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes without sacrificing performance. Enterprises rely on ShardSecure to accelerate cloud adoption and lower compliance costs knowing their most sensitive data is reliably obscured. Learn more at https://shardsecure.com/.

About TAG Cyber: TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ShardSecure

Related Links

https://www.shardsecure.com

