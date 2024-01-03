With Recent Recognition for Its Data Privacy Benefits, ShardSecure® Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

NEW YORK, Jan 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security, privacy, and resilience software, announced today that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as an ISV (independent software vendor) partner.

As a Google Cloud partner, ShardSecure helps companies regain control of their data in on-prem, cloud, and multi- and hybrid-cloud architectures. Key features include:

  • Advanced data privacy
  • Agentless file-level protection
  • Cloud ransomware mitigation
  • Protection for AI/ML models and training data
  • Robust data resilience with high availability and self-healing
  • Support for cross-border regulatory compliance, including the GDPR
  • Unified, multi-protocol across multiple clouds

"We're pleased to be joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage and offering our platform directly to Google Cloud users," said ShardSecure CEO Bob Lam. "Our recent recognition as a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor™ in Privacy underscores our value in this challenging cyber landscape, and we're pleased to be reaching more organizations with our solution."

"ShardSecure's benefits for data security extend across multiple industries and cover a wide array of privacy risks," said Ed Amoroso, CEO and Founder of the cybersecurity research analyst firm TAG Cyber. "With the current threat landscape, we also believe that ShardSecure's data control platform will help organizations strengthen their resilience and regain control of their data."

To see how ShardSecure can help your organization, please book a meeting or visit our website.

Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Cool Vendors is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ShardSecure
In the face of rising cyberattacks and operational complexity, ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection. Our innovative technology lets companies enjoy the flexibility of securing their data wherever it resides — on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. ShardSecure delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, ransomware risk mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML models and training data, and support for regulatory compliance.

