Share the Hardee's Love Language this Valentine's Day: Heart Shaped Biscuits are Back Feb. 1-14

Guests can enjoy exclusive in-app and in-restaurant offers for longer this year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says love like Heart Shaped Biscuits, at least according to Hardee's, who is bringing the fan favorite back just in time for Valentine's Day. Hardee's will offer their iconic, Made from Scratch™ Buttermilk Biscuits in the shape of a heart on all breakfast sandwiches Feb. 1-14. Guests and teams are rejoicing, as previously, heart shaped biscuits were only offered during Valentine's week.

Heart Shaped Biscuits available Feb. 1-14

"At Hardee's, our food is our love language. That's why we continue to put so much care and craftsmanship into our made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken, and incredible Angus burgers," said Regina Schneider, Senior Vice President of Marketing of Hardee's. "There's no better articulation of this love than our heart-shaped biscuits to celebrate Valentine's Day – a seasonal twist on our iconic breakfast items. We love seeing how this returning favorite brightens our guests' days and encourages them to spread the love with family and friends."

Our biscuit bakers are the perfect example of the love and joy we hope our biscuits offer our guests. Every day, our bakers come in at 4 a.m. to craft the buttery, flakey biscuits to perfection. Now, the visual representation of that love returns with our classic Heart Shaped Biscuits, available for purchase in-store and on the app.

From Feb. 1-14, My Rewards Members receive a BOGO Biscuit offer to use in the app that can be mix and matched between the Super Bacon Biscuit, Super Sausage Biscuit, Monster Biscuit and Loaded Omelet Biscuit to share with your special valentine. My Rewards Members can redeem this offer once per day, every single day from Feb. 1–14 at participating restaurants. Be sure to join My Rewards to access this offer and stay up to date with other exclusive offers.

Hardee's Heart Shaped Biscuits are the perfect way to enjoy food made with love to celebrate the love you have in your life. For more news, follow Hardee's on social media, and for promotions, download Hardee's app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

About Hardee's

Home of Goodness in The Making, Hardee's is known for wholesome, hand-crafted menu items such as Made from Scratch™ Biscuits, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™ and charbroiled 100 percent Angus Beef burgers. Together with its Franchisees, Hardee's operates more than 1,600 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 13 countries worldwide. Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and hometown pride for more than 60 years. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

