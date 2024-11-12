ShareGate by Workleap Introduces Google Workspace Migration Capabilities

ShareGate's simplified solution maximizes ROI and delivers greater impact to IT teams migrating from Google Drive to Microsoft 365

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareGate by Workleap , the go-to migration tool trusted by over 75,000 IT professionals worldwide, today announces its expansion into the Google Workspace migration market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for ShareGate, extending its trusted simplicity and reliability to IT teams transitioning from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365.

"Organizations across various sectors, from SMBs to educational institutions, are increasingly navigating complex migrations between cloud environments. Many of these customers find themselves venturing into unfamiliar territory, particularly when transitioning from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365," said Benjamin Niaulin, Vice President of Product. "Whether our users are seasoned IT professionals or new to Microsoft 365, ShareGate ensures a smooth transition and helps organizations quickly realize the full potential of their Microsoft 365 environment."

ShareGate's robust migration engine now broadens its capabilities to Google Workspace migrations, solidifying its position as a leading all-in-one solution for transitioning digital workplaces. Beyond transferring up to three petabytes monthly, ShareGate orchestrates a comprehensive migration journey — from initial setup to long-term optimization of Microsoft 365 environments. The platform's holistic approach includes turnkey end-user training modules to accelerate adoption and robust security and governance functionality such as workspace provisioning plus monitoring and mitigations for external sharing and guest access. These features ensure organizations maximize the value of their Microsoft 365 investment well beyond the migration itself.

"Google to Microsoft migrations present unique challenges for IT teams, with change management at the forefront," said Benjamin Niaulin, Vice President of Product. "Employees often resist shifts in their digital workspace, which can significantly impact adoption rates and delay ROI. ShareGate's solution provides an integrated approach, helping IT teams facilitate the migration, optimize their new environment and deliver out-of-the-box employee training. This strategy eases the technical transition and accelerates user adoption, allowing organizations to reap the benefits of their Microsoft 365 investment faster."

