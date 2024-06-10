Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates Via Renewables, Inc.'s transaction with Keith Maxwell controlled Companies

MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Via Renewables (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Keith Maxwell controlled Companies.

In the transaction, Via Renewables agreed to be acquired by Maxwell, who is Via Renewables' current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and directly and indirectly owned approximately 65.7% of Via Renewables' common stock.

We are investigating the conduct of Via Renewables' board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

