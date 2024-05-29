Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Akili, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Akili (Nasdaq: AKLI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Virtual Therapeutics.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/akili-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Akili shareholders will receive only $0.4340 per share of common stock in cash. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Akili by imposing a significant penalty if Akili accepts a competing bid. Akili insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Akili's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Akili common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/akili-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP