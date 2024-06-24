Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Alimera Sciences, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Alimera (Nasdaq: ALIM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with ANI Pharmaceuticals.

In the transaction, Alimera public shareholders will receive only $5.50 per share in cash at closing and one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) representing the right to receive up to $0.50 per share upon the achievement of certain net revenue targets in 2026 and 2027. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Alimera by imposing a significant penalty if Alimera accepts a competing bid. Alimera insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Alimera's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

