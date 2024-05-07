Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ALLETE, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Going Private Transaction with CPP Investments and Global Infrastructure Partners

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its going private transaction with CPP Investments and Global Infrastructure Partners.

In the transaction, ALLETE stockholders will receive only $67.00 per share in cash, or $6.2 billion including the assumption of debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for ALLETE by imposing a significant penalty if ALLETE accepts a competing bid. ALLETE insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ALLETE's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

