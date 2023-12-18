Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Alteryx, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Clearlake and Insight

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Clearlake and Insight.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/alteryx-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. here is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Alteryx stockholders will receive only $48.25 per share in cash for each share of Alteryx Class A or Class B common stock that they own, in a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, including debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Alteryx by imposing a significant penalty if Alteryx accepts a competing bid. Alteryx insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Alteryx's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Alteryx common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/alteryx-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP