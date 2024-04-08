Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Apartment Income REIT Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Blackstone

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating AIR Communities (NYSE: AIRC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Blackstone.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/apartment-income-reit-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, AIR Communities stockholders will own only $39.12 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for AIR Communities by imposing a significant penalty if AIR Communities accepts a competing bid. AIR Communities insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of AIR Communities' board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own AIR Communities common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/apartment-income-reit-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP