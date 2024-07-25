Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Bally's Corporation has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Bally's (NYSE: BALY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Standard General.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ballys-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bally's stockholders will receive only $18.25 per Bally's share or Bally's stockholders may elect to retain all or a portion of their Bally's stock by means of a rollover election. The transaction values Bally's at approximately $4.6 billion in enterprise value. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Bally's by imposing a significant penalty if Bally's accepts a competing bid. Bally's insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Bally's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Bally's common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ballys-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP