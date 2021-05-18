Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Performance Food Group Company

MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Core-Mark (Nasdaq: CORE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Performance Food Group.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/core-mark-holding-company-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Core-Mark's financial outlook is excellent and yet Core-Mark shareholders will receive only $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food Group shares for each Core-Mark share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Core-Mark by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Core-Mark accepts a superior bid. Core-Mark insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Core-Mark's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Core-Mark.

If you own Core-Mark common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/core-mark-holding-company-inc

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

