Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Diamond (NYSE: DO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Noble.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/diamond-offshore-drilling-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Diamond shareholders will receive only 0.2316 shares of Noble, plus cash consideration of $5.65 per share for each share of Diamond stock. Upon closing, Diamond shareholders will own approximately 14.5% of Noble's outstanding shares. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Diamond by imposing a significant penalty if Diamond accepts a competing bid. Diamond insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Diamond's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Diamond common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/diamond-offshore-drilling-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP