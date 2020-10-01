Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Fauquier (Nasdaq: FBSS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Virginia National.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/fauquier-bankshares-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Fauquier's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 0.6750 shares of Virginia National common stock for each share of Fauquier common stock held. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Fauquier by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Fauquier accepts a superior bid. Fauquier insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Fauquier's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Fauquier.

If you own common stock in Fauquier and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/fauquier-bankshares-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP