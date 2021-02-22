Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Forterra, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Quikrete

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Quikrete.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/forterra-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Forterra's financial outlook is improving and yet Forterra shareholders will receive only $24.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.74 billion, including outstanding debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Forterra by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Forterra accepts a superior bid. Forterra insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Forterra's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Forterra.

If you own Forterra common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/forterra-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

