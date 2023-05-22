Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Greenhill & Co., Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Mizuho

MILWAUKEE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Greenhill (NYSE: GHL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Mizuho.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Greenhill public stockholders are expected to receive only $15 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of approximately $550 million, including assumed debt. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Greenhill by imposing a significant penalty if Greenhill accepts a superior bid. Greenhill insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Greenhill's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Greenhill.

If you own Greenhill common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/greenhill-co-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

