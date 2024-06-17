Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ICC Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Jun 17, 2024, 08:40 ET

MILWAUKEE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ICCH (NASDAQ: ICCH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Mutual Capital Holdings.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/icc-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, ICCH shareholders will receive only $23.50 in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $73.8 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for ICCH by imposing a significant penalty if ICCH accepts a competing bid. ICCH insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ICCH's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own ICCH common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/icc-holdings-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP                                                   
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Ademi LLP is investigating Diamond (NYSE: DO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Noble....
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates Via Renewables, Inc.'s transaction with Keith Maxwell controlled Companies

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates Via Renewables, Inc.'s transaction with Keith Maxwell controlled Companies

Ademi LLP is investigating Via Renewables (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics