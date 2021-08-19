Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nordic Capital, Insight Partners and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nordic Capital, Insight Partners and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D.

Ademi LLP alleges Inovalon's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Inovalon shareholders will receive only $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Inovalon by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if Inovalon accepts a superior bid. Inovalon insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Inovalon's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Inovalon.

