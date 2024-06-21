Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether MGO Global Inc. has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Jun 21, 2024, 06:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating MGO Global (Nasdaq: MGOL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its reverse merger transaction with Heidmar.

Click here to learn how to join the action or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

In the transaction, MGO Global shareholders will receive one registered common share of newly formed holding company PubCo for each share of MGO Global's common stock they own with an implied fully diluted equity value for MGO Global of $18.0 million. Heidmar's shareholders will exchange their shares of Heidmar common stock for $300 million in registered common shares of PubCo. MGO Global's existing shareholders are expected to own approximately only 5.6% of the PubCo after the transaction with Heidmar shareholders owning the remaining.

MGO Global insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of MGO Global's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own MGO Global common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.                       

