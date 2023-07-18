Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its Private Placement and its transaction with Neurogene

MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Neoleukin (Nasdaq: NLTX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its private placement and its transaction with Neurogene.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/neoleukin-therapeutics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, pre-merger Neoleukin stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company and pre-merger Neurogene stockholders (including those purchasing Neurogene shares in the concurrent private financing) are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Neoleukin by imposing a significant penalty if Neoleukin accepts a competing bid. Neoleukin insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Neoleukin's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Neoleukin common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/neoleukin-therapeutics-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP