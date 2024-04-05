Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Shockwave Medical, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Johnson & Johnson

MILWAUKEE, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/-- Ademi LLP is investigating Shockwave (Nasdaq: SWAV) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Johnson & Johnson.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/shockwave-medical-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Shockwave stockholders will own only $335.00 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $13.1 billion including cash acquired. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Shockwave by imposing a significant penalty if Shockwave accepts a competing bid. Shockwave insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Shockwave's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Shockwave common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/shockwave-medical-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP