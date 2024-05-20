Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders in its transaction with its majority shareholder, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

MILWAUKEE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Taro (NYSE: TARO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with its majority shareholder Sun.

In the transaction, Taro's stockholders receive $43.00 in cash for each share of Taro common stock they own. Taro insiders receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements and Taro's board is not likely to have been independent in its negotiation of the transaction given Sun's majority position.

We are investigating the conduct of Taro's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

