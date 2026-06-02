Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Berkshire Hathaway.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Taylor Morrison shareholders will receive $72.50 per common share, representing a total equity value for Taylor Morrison of approximately $6.8 billion and total enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion. Taylor Morrison insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Taylor Morrison by imposing a significant penalty if Taylor Morrison accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Taylor Morrison board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP